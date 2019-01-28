Mason Ramsey Announces How’s Your Girl & How’s Your Family Tour
Mason Ramsey has announced an 11-city spring tour that will focus on Southern and heartland states. The How's Your Girl & How's Your Family Tour begins on March 22 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The 12-year-old "Famous" singer spent time on Chris Lane's tour, as well as opening for Florida Georgia Line during their Las Vegas residency. 2018 also brought appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach Festival and Coachella. He even appeared in a skit during the 2018 CMA Awards during which he pretended to be Carrie Underwood's son.
Ramsey became famous one year ago when video of him singing and yodeling at his local Walmart went viral. Known as Lil' Hank Williams for his preference of song and style, he had been charming local audiences for years by that time, and soon he scored a record deal with Big Loud Records. "Famous" was released a month after he became famous. Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard helped write the song.
Mason Ramsey's How's Your Girl & How's Your Family Tour Dates:
March 22 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Druid City Music Hall
March 23 — Starkville, Miss. @ Rick's Cafe
March 27 — Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn
March 28 — Waco, Texas @ Baylor University (Waco Hall)
March 29 — Nacogdoches, Texas @ Banita Creek Hall
March 30 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club
April 12 — Iowa City, Iowa, @ Blue Moose Tap House
April 13 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Bourbon Theatre
April 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
April 25 — Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Stree Bar
April 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave II
11 Kid Country Stars Who Made a Big Impact: