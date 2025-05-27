How does Megan Moroney get over an ex? She goes cold turkey, and she thinks other women should do the same.

Before the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday (May 26), Moroney chatted with CMT on the red carpet and spilled her to advice to women on how to best handle a breakup.

Moroney offered fans the same advice she gives to her her closest friends.

"I always tell my friends, I'm like, 'Block 'em. Literally block them,' she says. "'Don't reach out to me, and literally I have to block you so I don't reach out to you.'"

In the past, the "Am I Okay?" singer has been romantically linked to Morgan Wallen, and more recently, fans have been gossiping about a potential relationship with another fellow country singer, Riley Green.

This rumor holds weight: In a few instances, the two have been caught on camera paparazzi-style, spending some time together.

Moroney seems to know when to call it quits in a relationship, though, saying, "It's hard to leave, but it's even harder to stay in a relationship that isn't good for you."

Before continuing down the carpet to go into the awards show, where she was nominated, Moroney had to make sure she got her point across loud and clear:

"I think that if you know that it's just going to keep going around in circles, you just gotta block 'em and find somebody hotter."

The Best Photos of Megan Moroney Check out the best photos of rising country star Megan Moroney. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor