Megan Moroney Got a Note From a Fan That Changed Her

Megan Moroney got a note from a fan during a pre-show meet-and-greet that has stuck with her, both mentally and physically (she kept it).

During a guest appearance on Taste of Country Nights," the "Am I Okay?" singer opened up about a letter from a fan that has really affected her outlook. Moroney says she keeps her mail on her bus in a special bag, which has gotten bigger and bigger as her star grows.

"I keep all of them," she admits.

"Sometimes they are pretty heavy, but the one that sticks out to me the most is [from] a girl talking about how she was bullied in school," the singer says.

"'Bless Your Heart' is the only reason that she feels like she got the confidence to get through it," Moroney continues.

"When you have songs like that that you know are way beyond what ... I wrote it, I mean, we did have that in mind when we were writing it," the "Tennessee Orange" hitmaker says, sharing that she knew that song in particular would stick to the listeners who need it most.

"I did want these middle schoolers, or whoever, to be able to listen to a song after they're being bullied, and be like, 'You know what? Screw them!'"

Moroney admits that her songwriting is fueled by these special connections.

"When you see that it did what it was supposed to do, it's really impactful and makes me wanna keep writing songs that mean stuff."

Moroney just released a powerful new duet with Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Chesney, called "You Had to Be There." It's one she wrote and gave to Chesney as a thank you gift for taking her on his Sun Goes Down Tour last summer.

