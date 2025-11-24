Looks like Michelle Randolph may have found a dance partner — and maybe something more.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted getting cozy with actor Glen Powell during a night out in his home state of Texas, and the moment didn’t go unnoticed.

A TikTok video captured the pair line dancing — and maybe flirting — at a local bar. In the clip, Powell, 37, wraps his arm around the Landman star as she rests her hand on his shoulder.

The two sway in sync before pulling off a smooth spin in the middle of the dance floor.

A Country Night With a Possible Spark

Powell — best known for Top Gun: Maverick and Netflix’s Hit Man — kept it classic in jeans, a brown button-up, and a black cap. Randolph matched the vibe in an oversized denim shirt, tan shorts, and brown cowboy boots.

The video’s poster noted that both stars “were really sweet,” adding to speculation that something more than friendship may be brewing.

It’s not the first time the two have been spotted together. Just last week, Randolph was photographed beside Powell at the Saturday Night Live afterparty, following his hosting debut.

Are They or Aren’t They?

Neither Powell nor Randolph has commented publicly on their relationship status, but fans are definitely paying attention — especially given Powell’s recent romantic history.

He previously dated model Gigi Paris, with their 2023 breakup happening around the same time fans began speculating about Powell’s on-screen chemistry with Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney. Both Powell and Sweeney denied there was anything beyond friendship.

And while it’s too soon to say if Randolph and Powell are officially an item, one thing’s clear: they’ve got chemistry… and some seriously smooth moves.