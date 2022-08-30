Mickey Guyton delivers a giddy, unabashed ode to falling in love with "Somethin' Bout You," which she released on Friday (Aug. 26).

The song — which Guyton co-wrote with Tyler Hubbard and David Garcia — is a pop-infused declaration of love to a person that's got her smitten, and keeps her coming back for more.

"You being you, babe / It sure gets me in the mood, babe / Why you gotta be so smooth, babe? / It's so rude babe / And I just can't get me enough," she sings in the song.

When she released it, Guyton said that "Somethin' Bout You" was the result of some time she spent this summer focusing on creative efforts.

"This summer I took the time to unplug, focus on new music and to really enjoy what life is all about," the singer wrote on social media. "What I found was so much love."

She continues, saying that her new song was an upbeat celebration of everything she loves about falling in love.

"This song has such a fun vibe and is about being enamored with everything about your partner," Guyton adds. "I just LOVE love and hope that when you listen to it, it reminds you of that special someone."

For her, that "special someone" is her husband Grant Savoy, with whom she shares one-and-a-half-year-old son Grayson. Though this track might focus on the giddy early days of a relationship, the singer says she wrote it from the perspective of being a wife and mother, looking back on how she and Savoy laid the foundation of their relationship.

"Since having my son Grayson, I've been seeing the arc of life from a new perspective, and I love celebrating every bit of it — from heartbreak to finding your person and falling in love, to the newfound love between a parent and child," she says in a press release. "This song is the start of that journey."

The journey will continue through more musical releases in 2022, as "Somethin' Bout You" is the first of three songs Guyton plans to drop this year. She performed her new song on NBC's Today on Friday.

Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: