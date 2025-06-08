Miley Cyrus fans are divided on social media over the recent Tribeca Festival premiere event for the singer's film, Something Beautiful.

Cyrus was at New York, N.Y.'s Beacon Theatre on Friday (June 6) to celebrate the premiere of the film, which is also the title of her newly-released album. At one point during the event, she was onstage taking part in a Q&A with some other people who worked on the movie.

But it seems that some audience members expected a concert, and when they realized that Cyrus wasn't planning to perform, they were outraged.

"We thought this was a concert," one woman yelled over the conversation happening onstage, adding, "We paid $800."

"Are you actually going to sing?!" she added a little later, with several others in the crowd chiming in with cheers.

Cyrus was visibly shocked, but at the request of one attendee, she finally broke into a shortened impromptu performance her song "The Climb."

After the fact, some fans on social media called out fans' "disrespectful" and "rude" behavior, saying it was on them to read the fine print on their tickets before the show.

"I am sorry. You paid 800 without knowing what the actual function is? Unruly behavior," one TikTok user wrote.

"She is so kind for this, I would leave for sure," another added, referring to Cyrus' quick performance to assuage the angry hecklers.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, both the venue and Cyrus herself marketed the event as a film premiere -- not a concert -- so it makes sense that the singer was confused when fans expected her to perform.

But apparently, several members of the audience purchased tickets via third-party resale platforms, some of which mislabeled the event as a tour date. One fan even posted a screenshot of the link she clicked to purchase her ticket on the online ticket marketplace and resale company VividSeats.

In the screenshot, that link advertises tickets to Cyrus' 2025 Endless Summer Vacation Tour -- a tour that doesn't exist. The singer is not currently on a headlining tour, and hasn't headlined an official tour in years.

Other attendees also told the Hollywood Reporter that they purchased tickets from third-party links like VividSeats and StubHub, and that those sites suggested that Cyrus would be performing a concert.

One fan, named Tim, said that he purchased two tickets to the show off a VividSeats Instagram ad, spending $1200 in total.

"The copy in their ad said something along the lines of 'one night only' and definitely suggesting a concert," he told the Hollywood Reporter, adding that other fans in the crowd nearby him had had similar experiences, too.

"[It was] almost unanimous from at least everyone by me up in the balcony, who were expecting some type of performance," he said.