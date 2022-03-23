Miley Cyrus’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck by Lightning

On Wednesday morning (March 23), Miley Cyrus was en route to Asunciónico, a music festival in Paraguay, when her plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a strong storm.

According to Cyrus, an unexpected storm appeared during their travels to Paraguay, and the plane was struck by lightning. The emergency landing was successful, and no one aboard the plane was harmed.

Cyrus shared a harrowing video on social media showing the storm outside the window of the plane. Within the same post, she shared a photo seemingly showing the damage caused by the lightning.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” she writes. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Due to the situation, Cyrus was not able to make her headlining performance at Asunciónico, which was set for Wednesday night. On Tuesday, the festival was hit with heavy flooding, which forced the cancellation of the first day of the event. Other performers who were set to appear include the Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly.

The canceled performance was part of a South American run that has included shows in Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Cyrus is scheduled to travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for her next show at Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday, March 26.