Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago.

Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an off-the-books deal, marking one of the most expensive homes sales in the Nashville area in 2022.

That price represents far more than double, but less than three times what the former Hannah Montana star, pop and sometimes country singer paid when she purchased the rural estate for $5.8 million in 2017. According to Dirt.com, that price may make the sale the second-most-expensive home sale in the Nashville area in 2022, behind only the reported $18 million that Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, paid for their estate in Nashville's ultra-exclusive Belle Meade area.

Property records identify Matt Frauenshuh as the buyer of Cyrus' former estate, which sits on 33.5 mostly lushly wooded acres behind gates in a very private area of an affluent rural community outside of Nashville that is home to a number of top-name country stars. According to Dirt.com, Frauenshuh is the largest Dairy Queen franchisee in the world; his Fourteen Foods company owns more than 200 stores.

The country chic farmhouse offers a massive front porch that wraps down one side of the residence, a large barn that could serve as a party space or a studio and two wood-burning fireplaces with rustic stone chimneys. The interior amenities include hardwood floors and exposed beams throughout, as well as an elevator, an office, walk-in closets, an office and a wet bar. The exterior of the home also boasts an in-ground swimming pool.

The house was never on the market before changing hands this time around, so the pictures below are from the listing when Cyrus purchased the estate in August of 2017. Scroll through the pictures to see inside of Miley Cyrus' luxurious rural estate outside of Nashville.