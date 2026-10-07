Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have spent the past four years building a relationship that has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

The Ransom Canyon actress and Imagine Dragons frontman occasionally offered glimpses into their life together, from sharing their most vulnerable creative work to spending time with Reynolds' children.

But after a summer filled with seemingly happy moments, there is now a new report about where the couple stands.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Split

According to People, Kelly, 36, and Reynolds, 39, recently parted ways.

Read More: Would Staten + Quinn Ever Marry on 'Ransom Canyon'?

Kelly and Reynolds made their relationship public in November 2022, when they were spotted on a dinner date at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles.

Their relationship began through a mutual friend, but Reynolds later said they connected over their respective art before they even met in person.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Kelly shared a copy of her memoir, Tell Me Everything, with Reynolds, while he shared a song he had written with her.

“She’s like, ‘Well, if you’re going to share your art, I can share something with you, but it’s very vulnerable for me. Do you want to do this or not?’” Reynolds told People in 2024.

Read More: Netflix Cancels 'Ransom Canyon' After 2 Seasons

He said they were both nervous about sharing such personal work but ultimately found that the experience brought them closer.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds' Final Months Together

In July, Kelly shared photos from a Disneyland trip with Reynolds and his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Aja Volkman. “No place I’d rather be,” Kelly captioned the post.

Then, in August, Reynolds appeared in a playful Instagram video in which he seemingly helped Kelly with her skin-care routine.

Those public glimpses came just months before the couple reportedly called it quits. Kelly was previously linked to Trevor Noah, while Reynolds was married to Volkman, who filed for divorce in 2023.