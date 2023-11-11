Miranda Lambert turned 40 on Friday (Nov. 10), and she marked the special occasion with a post to social media that showed friends and fans some of the things she's most grateful for in her life.

"11/10/2023 marked the big 40 for this country girl," Lambert captioned a carousel of photos that gave fans a glimpse into her private life.

Lambert shared some of the brightest spots in her life in her photo spread, including her "heart horse," walks in the woods with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, several of her dogs, quiet coffee time at home, practicing line dancing in her living room and more.

"Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes and reminders of great memories," she adds. "I have the sweetest friends, family and fans. This was how I spent yesterday, day 1 of birthday month. Puttin’ a few more smile lines on my face. And you bet your ass I’m celebrating ALL of November! This is a big one!"

Lambert ended her post with a picture of Chris Stapleton's new album, Higher. She joined him to co-write the opening track, "What Am I Gonna Do," and in her post, she reveals it dates back ten years, to before his success as a solo artist.

"I’m honored to have the opening song with you friend. A 2 way write from 2013," she writes. "Glad we dug it out of the archives. This record is stunning. As always. Thanks for raising the bar every time. Damn good bday gift."

Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned to social media on Friday to celebrate his wife's landmark birthday, writing a sweet tribute: