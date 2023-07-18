Here Are the Pictures That Ticked Off Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert stopped her show to tell a group of women who were taking pictures to quit. Now, one of the women is sharing the photos they snapped.

The group nabbed great seats to see Lambert's Las Vegas residency on Saturday (July 15), and a look at Instagram shows the moment was well-documented. Adela Calin addressed what happened after the fact.

She also gave an interview, in which she remarks that she and her friends were "appalled," and that the incident that drew Lambert's ire lasted about 30 seconds.

"These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies," Calin writes with a shocked emoji.

While a deep dive into the @lifestyle_with_adela IG page shows they took several pictures throughout the concert, these particular images were taken during "Tin Man," a heartbreak ballad from Lambert's The Weight of These Wings album. It's one of the most emotional moments during her concerts.

"These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit," Lambert told the crowd after she stopped mid-song.

The photos, Calin tells NBC News, were not selfies, but pictures taken by a woman seated behind them. She adds that they tried to get them pre-show, but the lighting was very poor at that time.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," she adds.

"I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Fans are split on who did wrong in this situation: On one hand, it was a disruptive moment during a seminal moment of the show. On the other hand ...

Lambert has not commented on the incident.

Her Las Vegas residency continues through this weekend, then takes a break until November. The singer hasn't been shy about expressing her opinion on fan behavior in the past — years ago, she kept a knife onstage to pop beach balls that came her way.