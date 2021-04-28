Miranda Lambert fights back against the man-stealing "Geraldene" in a brand-new song from The Marfa Tapes. The country superstar and collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall dropped the brand-new song on Wednesday (April 28).

Geraldene, the anti-heroine of this new track, has bright red lips and makes all the guys fall for her -- but, as Lambert so snarkily puts it, "You're trailer-park pretty, but you're never gonna be Jolene."

"Geraldene, Geraldene / Why you gotta be so mean? / Don't make me cause a scene now, Geraldene," Lambert cautions in the chorus. "Geraldene, Geraldene / You got 'em all on their knees / But you can't take a man from me, Geraldene."

In keeping with the aesthetic of the previously released Marfa Tapes tracks, "Geraldene" is a raw recording. Listeners will hear the artists chuckling in the background. "That was a good one ... so fun," Lambert says at the very end.

Lambert, Ingram and Randall announced The Marfa Tapes on March 4, and shared one of its songs, "In His Arms," one day later. Due out on May 7, the album collects 15 songs — the previously released "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does," plus 13 others — that, the country star explains, are a byproduct of her escapes to Marfa, Texas, to "recharge" with Ingram and Randall.

"You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing ...," she says. "We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

In addition to "In His Arms" and "Tin Man," Lambert, Ingram and Randall have also already released "Am I Right or Amarillo" and "Anchor" from the project.

Lambert certainly hasn't been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic: She recently released a new collaboration titled "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, and has announced a partnership with TC Restaurant Group that will make her the first female artist in country music to open a branded bar on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will be located at 308 Broadway in downtown Music City; it's due to open later this year.

Lambert recently played her first three of five concerts at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas. She also recently shared that she's been working on a new album, and is hoping to tour this year as it becomes safer due to vaccination roll-outs.