We Asked Readers About Miranda Lambert’s Response to Selfie Fans + We’re Shocked!

After Miranda Lambert stopped her concert to scold a group of fans taking a picture, social media opinion seemed titled in the fans' favor.

Honestly, it didn't even seem close — LL Cool J even told the country singer to "get over it."

Then, one of the women involved began a media tour to defend herself.

"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," Adela Calin told NBC News.

Then, different angles of the incident emerged. This video shows the women posing for the photo and a flash bulb popping with an accusation that the group was determined to get the snap for quite some time. It's not clear if the video was taken as Lambert performed "Tin Man."

Still, the debate raged on, becoming popular morning radio conversation and even making a segment on The View where Whoopi Goldberg (Team Miranda) walked off the stage.

More recent comments on Twitter tilt in the singer's direction.

"A true @mirandalambert fan isn’t taking a selfie during Tin Man. Just saying," writes @Staci4AU.

Even comments on an Instagram post shared on Lambert's page the day after the incident have evened. People were teeing off on her at first, but now ...

We set up a poll on YouTube that simply asked readers and viewers to take a side. Nearly 800 people responded in less than 24 hours, and the results show how time, more information and a celebrity's willingness to wait out a controversy (Lambert has said nothing so far) can pay off. Click HERE to vote, and consider subscribing to ToC's YouTube page for the best analysis of country music news and history.

The incident took place last weekend in Las Vegas during a date of Lambert's residency at Planet Hollywood.

