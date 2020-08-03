Miranda Lambert is lending her voice to Make It Up as We Go, a new scripted podcast that will follow the story of a singer-songwriter pursuing her dream. The country star is both a featured cast member and an executive producer on the project.

Make It Up as We Go follows an aspiring artist, played by real-life singer and actor Scarlett Burke, as she tries to make a name for herself. Episodes will, per a press release, "unravel Burke's own personal journey navigating the writer rooms of Nashville, which is where the songs are born, and ... finding her own voice along the way."

"I’m excited to be a part of this project because it is an authentic story that shows the challenges female singer-songwriters face within the industry," Lambert shares.

In addition to Lambert, Make It Up as We Go, will also feature the voices of Lindsay Ell, actors Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton and Craig Robinson and country radio DJ Bobby Bones. Lambert, Ell, Burke and well-known songwriter Nicolle Galyon will contribute music to the podcast.

“As a songwriter, we tell stories through our music and hope those songs find the right home and our stories reach a listener ... I wanted to capture the story of a woman in music as authentic as we could and all the challenges along the way to a win," Burke says. "I hope this series brings listeners to a place of experiencing the songwriting process as if they were in the room as we take them along the journey of how a song travels from writer to artist and finds its home."

Make It Up as We Go was created by Burke and Jared Gutstadt, CEO of Audio Up. It will debut on Oct. 1 via the iHeartPodcast Network.

Lambert isn't touring this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but she's still keeping busy: She and husband Brendan McLoughlin bought an Airstream and hit the road for a trip in late May, picking up a new kitten during their travels. The couple's relationship is "golden," the singer says, and they're enjoying the unexpected time together, though Lambert admits it's making her "uneasy" to not know when she can get back to playing live.

Nonetheless, Lambert's career is flourishing during quarantine: Her single "Bluebird" recently topped the country charts, giving the country star her first solo No. 1 single since 2014.