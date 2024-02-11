Sure, it's a lot of fun when country stars appear in Super Bowl ads: Just ask Jelly Roll or Lainey Wilson, both of whom are making cameos in commercials during the big game this year.

But when it comes to sheer aw-worthy adorableness, Miranda Lambert's got 'em all beat. She and her MuttNation Foundation are supporting pet adoptions during the Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet leading up to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 11.)

Lambert -- who's a lifelong advocate for shelter pets -- will appear throughout the Puppy Bowl in segments spotlighting adoptable puppies (and a few kittens) at shelters across the country. According to the Discovery Channel's website, Lambert will also feature a senior dog who is currently seeking adoption.

"All my life I've been so passionate about caring for animals," says Lambert in a preview clip shared to Animal Planet's social media. "...Throughout the show, we're gonna highlight 11 pups that are available for adoption right now,"

The Puppy Bowl begins at 2PM ET on Sunday afternoon. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the event, and to celebrate, Animal Planet is bringing in 131 pups from shelters across the country. Ranging in size from 1.7-lb Sweetpea -- the all-time tiniest Puppy Bowl participant -- to 70-lb Great Dane Levi -- the largest -- the puppies will compete on Team Ruff or Team Fluff in a scaled-down football stadium. The winning team will receive the "Lombarky" trophy, but of course, the real prize is a forever home for these adoptable animals.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30PM at Las Vegas, Nev.'s Allegiant Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, with Usher performing the halftime show and Reba McEntire performing the national anthem.

Of course, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, too. The pop megastar is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and she's appeared at every Chiefs game this season that didn't conflict with her Eras Tour.

It's not confirmed that Swift will be at the game, since she played an Eras Tour stop on Feb. 10 in Tokyo, Japan. However, thanks to the magic of private jets and time zones, it's entirely possible that Swift will be in Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl.