One Miranda Lambert fan attended her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency show on Saturday night (July 22) wearing a custom-made shirt with a timely message -- and caught the attention of the star herself.

"Her shirt says 'Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies,'" Lambert said during the show, bending down to get a good look at the message on the tee. "She did it, I didn't!"

Of course, the t-shirt is a reference to another recent Velvet Rodeo show, in which Lambert stopped the music during a performance of "Tin Man" to call out a group of concert-goers who were taking photos instead of paying attention to the music. "These girls worried about their selfie and not listening to the songs is pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said onstage at the time.

Lambert's decision to chastise the fans led to some heated debate -- even Whoopi Goldberg weighed in -- and the fans in question even shared their perspective in interviews and on social media. A Taste of Country reader poll also revealed that 56% of readers fell on the side of Team Miranda, though there were plenty who sympathized with the fans who wanted a picture.

The singer hasn't issued an official statement on the massive response to her selfie incident, though at Saturday night's show, she applauded the fan who wore the "Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies' shirt to her show.

"That's bada--," Lambert told the fan. She also accepted a mini-bottle --- presumably, tequila -- from the person wearing the shirt, taking a sip before handing the bottle to one of her backing musicians.

Lambert's touring guitarist Ethan Ballinger shared the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Soo this happened last night."

A Twitter user replied to the video of the moment with a photo of a woman wearing what appears to be the shirt in question: A black tee with "Shoot Tequila Not Selfies" written across it in white and gold letters.

