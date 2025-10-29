Miranda Lambert’s Tour Requests Are So Miranda — Simple, Sassy + Snacks

Miranda Lambert may be one of country music’s biggest stars, but her backstage must-haves are refreshingly down-to-earth.

The “Wranglers” singer recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where she and host Joe Rogan chatted about everything from her love of golf and mounted shooting to missing life on the road during the pandemic.

But one of the most memorable (and very Miranda) moments came when Rogan asked what’s on her tour rider — and found out it’s anything but over the top.

‘Cheetos and Tito’s’

“People are always like, ‘What’s on your rider?’” Lambert said with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Cheetos and Tito’s.’ That’s kind of all I need.”

Yep, that’s it: crunchy orange snacks and vodka.

Lambert added that her team might toss in a cheese tray, too, but overall, her backstage vibe is pretty simple.

Rogan cracked up, pointing out how some artists make outrageous requests — while Lambert just keeps it classic.

And this isn’t a new thing. Last year, she told Taste of Country Nights that her rider included cheese and crackers, Lay’s potato chips (“because the grease is good for your voice”), water — and yes, still Tito’s.

So while the snacks might shift from time to time, Tito’s is clearly the one constant.

The ‘Party’ of It All

Rogan also opened up about his own former rider — which used to include whiskey and wine — but said he stopped drinking regularly and doesn’t miss the hangovers.

Lambert admitted that’s not always easy to do in country music.

“I feel like that’s showbiz,” she said. “That’s part of our culture. We have to bring the party, too... How am I supposed to bring the party if I’m not partying with you, you know?”

She recalled her early days playing in dive bars and honky-tonks, where it was easy to get swept up in the atmosphere and let the drinks keep flowing — even on her day off.

“It kind of spirals,” Lambert added. “But I love it. I love red wine. It’s my favorite thing.”

Her honesty — and her humor — are just part of what fans love about her. And let’s be real: “Cheetos and Tito’s” sounds like a country tour waiting to happen.