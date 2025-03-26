Thursday (March 27) is Opening Day for Major League Baseball, but the action won’t just be on the diamond. Some of the concession stands in ballparks will have fans talking, as well.

For instance, the San Francisco Giants have been known for sluggers like Barry Bonds and Willie McCovey, but even those guys didn’t swing as sweet (or salty?) of a bat as you can with the popcorn bat.

A 98 oz. plastic bat is loaded up with popcorn, and if you are able to mow your way through the more than 6 pounds of popcorn during the game, make sure you take advantage of the free refills. The price tag sits at a lofty $22.59, but you do get to keep the bat.

If you are looking for some playful additions to the menu, we go to Seattle, where the Mariners have incorporated Cal "Big Dumper" Raleigh into their food offerings, turning the switch-hitting catcher's nickname into a menu item.

I have decided to let someone else try the green/blue corndog first, though.

Keeping it with the blue-green color family, we head to Kansas City for the Royals, who have a Blue Velvet Whoopie Pie this year.

If you need a sugar pick-me-up after the 7th inning, that little guy looks like it can do the job.

If you are looking for a sandwich that will keep you full for the next week or so, check out the Royals' "Z Man Sandwich."

No word on how much it weighs, but Kansas City prides itself on its BBQ, so this has to be a must-get for any brisket fans.

If you are looking for a little chocolate in your diamond desert, then the Cincinnati Reds have just what you are craving this season.

Bonus points for this coming in a small baseball helmet — always the perfect touch to any ice cream treat at the ballpark:

But I saved the wildest for last.

The Toronto Blue Jays are combining two of the best things at a baseball game: Some piping hot French fries topped with ... cotton candy?

This is just a small sampling of many of the wildest foods this MLB season. Hopefully the action on the field matches the creativity of the snacks.

