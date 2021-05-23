Morgan Wallen wasn't allowed to present, perform or accept awards at this year's Billboard Music Awards in light of recent controversy, but the "7 Summers" star couldn't be barred from winning awards, which are based on analytical data.

Wallen showed up in a big way where he could, grabbing three wins — Top Country Artist, Top Country Male and Top Country Album — ahead of Sunday's show (May 23).

For Top Country Artist, Wallen beat out country's most nominated act of the night, Gabby Barrett, as well as Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. He also was named Top Country Male, besting Stapleton and Combs yet again. His double studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album, released in January, blew past albums from Barrett, Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Sam Hunt.

Wallen was also nominated for Top Song Sales Artist, which went to boyband BTS, and Top Country Song, which Barrett won for her blockbuster hit "I Hope."

Last month, Dick Clark Productions, which puts on the BBMAs, released a statement that effectively locked Wallen out of the televised show after he was taped saying the N-word earlier this year. "Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting,” the statement reads. "As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)."

In protest, Wallen's fans purchased a literal billboard along Los Angeles' I-5, near the exit for the Microsoft Theatre where the Billboard Music Awards will take place Sunday night. The sign features an acoustic guitar, a silhouette of Wallen's signature mullet and the hashtag #GAHT, an exclamation coined by the singer.

The BBMAs begin at 8PM ET on NBC and will be hosted by Nick Jonas.

