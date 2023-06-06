Morgan Wallen turned to social media to reveal that he is back and ready to sing, just less than a month after doctors told him to postpone and cancel some tour dates due to vocal distress.

The country superstar turned to his Instagram Story on Tuesday night (June 6) to share a picture of himself relaxing on a boat, which he captioned, "The doc cleared me to talk and sing... we back."

morgan-wallen-we-back Instagram loading...

Wallen launched his massive One Night at a Time Tour on March 15 in Auckland, N.Z., and he only played a few dates before he canceled his show in Oxford, Miss., on April 23. At the time, his team said he'd been working with doctors to treat his voice, but he wasn't able to sing that night.

A short time later, Wallen announced doctors had put him on vocal rest, and he postponed three shows. In early May of 2023, he followed that news by revealing that that his doctors had put him on vocal rest for up to six weeks due to him re-aggravating the injury.

"They told me if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 percent. They also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice," he said.

Wallen's official tour calendar currently shows his One Night at a Time Tour resuming with a massive show at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 22. He has dates scheduled all the way through Oct. 7, when he is set to wrap the tour with a performance at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

See Inside Morgan Wallen's Recently Sold Nashville Home Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home for $835,000. The country singer sold his home for a $135,000 profit five months after being filmed on his driveway using the N-word. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is a two-story house near Nashville's 8th Ave. It's over 2,700 square feet. Redfin confirmed the house sold on July 8, 2021, less than one month after it was listed.