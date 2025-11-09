Tickets for Morgan Wallen's 2026 Still the Problem Tour went on sale Friday (Nov. 7).

But even before then, during the pre-sales, fans were starting to express some serious sticker shock over the prices.

"I just wanna say, Morgan Wallen, what the f--k are you doing?" One TikTok user said as she shared a screenshot of the prices listed for the shows. "These tickets are insane. Not even Taylor Swift is as expensive as this."

She pointed to a $900 ticket for general pit admission, saying that that was already pretty steep.

But it's when you get to the "lower 100s" -- aka the lowest tier of seating, and often the most expensive -- that prices really ramped up. Those seats were going for over $1000 a pop.

The TikTok user said that even the first rows of the nosebleed section were going for $500 each.

What Else Are Fans Saying About Morgan Wallen's Ticket Prices?

This fan isn't alone. Many others have hopped on social media to express their shock and dismay at Wallen's ticket prices, and the skyrocketing going rate for concert tickets in general.

"$600 each for half decent seats. How do people afford to go to concerts?" one person wondered on X.

Another didn't mind the fact that Wallen's seating includes premium prices -- but said that there should be at least some affordable tickets at each show.

"It's when you see 800 dollar tickets for the last row when you can watch the show at home that you lose people. The worst seats should never exceed $100," that social media user opined.

Some other fans did report seeing nosebleed seats under $100, but said that they sold out "in minutes," while many were still waiting in the queue for their chance to purchase.

Morgan Wallen Expensive Tickets @coyoteonair, Instagram loading...

Another disappointed fan said that it was extra fees, like "a parking pass that will run you an additional $55-$110," that really sealed the deal in their decision not to purchase tickets.

And others simply had jokes.

"I understand that you have a mullet to maintain, and that is probably costly, but I can't wrap my head around the cost of a concert ticket being the cost of a mortgage payment," one fan wrote in an open letter to Wallen, signed from "A Disappointed Adult."

For Some Fans, a High Price Tag is Worth It

Still, there were plenty of fans willing to pay the hefty price tag to see one of country music's biggest superstars.

Many took to social media this week to express excitement about the upcoming concert, even though they might have dropped quite a chunk of change on their tickets.

"Just spent a grand on Morgan Wallen tickets let's goooo," one X user wrote after securing their seats.

How Can You Get Cheap Tickets to See Morgan Wallen?

If you're willing to be patient -- and take a gamble on not being able to see the show at all -- one experienced concert-goer shared his strategy: Wait it out.

The Country Minute's theory is that the week the show happens, there will be odds and ends seating available at drastically cheaper prices.

Their advice?

"Wait. Don't get into the presale line, don't get into the line on Friday, wait," their video says. "Morgan Wallen partners with SeatGeek and the week before the show happens, I promise you there will be tickets for cheaper than they will be at any point this week."

What Cities is Morgan Wallen Hitting For His 2026 Still the Problem Tour?

Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour promises 21 stadium-sized shows across 12 U.S. cities.

He'll kick things off in Minneapolis, Minn., and stop in Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Denver, Chicago, Baltimore and more before the tour is through.

Go here for a full list of dates and details, including some potential records that could get shattered during Wallen's next round of touring.