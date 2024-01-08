Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest country artists of his time, and his live shows never disappoint, no matter how many times you've seen him in concert.

Even his own family can't get enough!

A fun video on TikTok shows Wallen's sisters, Ashlyne and Lacey, as well as his parents, Leslie and Tommy, "vibing hard," as captioned by Wallen's sister, Ashlyne, at one of his recent shows.

The Wallens are jamming out to a Morgan Wallen deep cut, one of his earlier songs, "The Way I Talk." The video starts out with the lyrics, "I sound a little bit like my daddy, I don't cuss around my mama," and at the same exact time, the camera pans to Wallen's mother, Leslie, and his father, Tommy.

Leslie is in full party mode in the clip, dancing and singing along to the words about her. That has got to be a cool feeling, seeing your child on stage while thousands in attendance clamor over them.

The comments are riddled with nothing but positivity. One fan writes, "Beautiful family! What a gift he is to all of us! Thank u for sharing him!"

Another adds, "Your dad watching Morgan makes me cry every time!!!"

It's a wholesome look at Wallen's family live intermixed with his career world — they're loving his live show, which they've no doubt seen a dozen times.

