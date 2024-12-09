Morgan Wallen’s Felony Case to Be Heard by a Grand Jury

Morgan Wallen won't be in court this Thursday (Dec. 12) after all, because a grand jury is going to listen to the case being brought against him instead.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 10) to move the matter forward.

Wallen's record check at the Davidson County Criminal Court database reflected the date change on Monday. The reason for his appearance has been changed from "trial" to "review," and the date moved, as stated above.

Judge Jim Todd will preside over the hearing.

WKRN-TV in Nashville confirms the case will be bound over to a Davidson County grand jury, which will meet in January.

Morgan Wallen was arrested on April 7 after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's in downtown Nashville.

The chair landed near two police officers.

After interviewing witnesses, MNPD charged Wallen with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Related: Timeline of Morgan Wallen's Legal Troubles + Controversies

The trial was originally scheduled for August, but pushed to Dec. 12. His attorney Worrick Robinson said the singer would be present in August. All of this came after the star waived his right to appear in person during a court hearing in May.

Morgan Wallen Attorney Worrick Robinson George Walker IV, Getty Images loading...

Some thought Wallen and prosecutors may try to settle the case out of court, but that has not happened on the eve of the grand jury assignment.

"I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," Wallen told fans a couple of weeks after the incident. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

December and January are slow times for the country singer, as he's got no concerts planned until a May festival date. He did tell fans he's working, however — in a video sent to anyone who bought tickets to a tour stop in 2024, he said he looks forward to shows in the new year.

Public appearances from Wallen are scarce at the moment: He skipped the 2024 CMA Awards, where he won Entertainer of the Year. The next week he took the stage alongside Ernest to sing two songs at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Timeline of Morgan Wallen Controversies + Accomplishments Morgan Wallen has been arrested, banned and booted throughout a career that's not even 10 years old. He's also been celebrated, praised and awarded a few of country music's highest honors.

Here is a timeline of his most notable accomplishments and most controversial moments. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes