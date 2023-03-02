Just in time for the release of his One Thing at a Time album, Morgan Wallen booked a hometown Nashville show to celebrate his new music with his fans. The star will take the stage at the city's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (March 3).

The surprise show comes after some fans were disappointed that the singer's massive 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour doesn't include a Nashville stop.

"I'm gonna do acoustic...everyone's asking me why I'm not doing a Tennessee show. I'm doing one now," the singer says in a press release.

Plus, it's free for the fans. Concertgoers who want to attend can reserve two tickets in person at the Bridgestone Arena box office starting on Thursday (March 2). Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis until all seats are filled.

The pop-up show takes place the same day Wallen is due to release One Thing at a Time, a massive, 36-song endeavor that marks the first studio album the singer has released since dropping his Dangerous double album in January 2021. The track list is packed with collaborations and nods to his personal story, featuring duets with fellow stars that Wallen has worked with in the past including Eric Church, Hardy and Ernest. The singer's sister, Ashlyne Wallen, also joins him to sing harmonies on one track.

Wallen has already released or teased several songs off his upcoming project. When he announced the album, he dropped three of its songs: "Last Night," "Everything I Love" and "I Wrote the Book."

Most recently, the singer celebrated his latest No. 1 hit with "Thought You Should Know," a song written from the perspective of a son to his mother. Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon co-wrote that song with Wallen, and Lambert celebrated with him when it hit No. 1, pointing out that it was her first chart-topper as a songwriter.