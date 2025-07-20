Morgan Wallen is rolling out his new version of "Miami" with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

Just days after he first teased it during a show in Miami, Fla. earlier this month, Wallen is filling fans in on some details about his newest cross-genre collaboration.

On his Instagram Stories, the singer dropped a release date on Sunday (July 20.) "Miami ft. Lil Wayne and Rick Ross releasing 7/25," he said simply in one slide.

That means fans have just five days to wait until the new version of the song drops this Friday (July 25.)

Wallen first let fans know a new version of "Miami" was on its way during his walk-out for Night One of his I'm the Problem Tour in Miami. He swapped his traditional walk-out song ("Broadway Girls," a Lil Durk collab) for a snippet of the unreleased new version.

During the show that night, Wallen confirmed that it was the two rappers' voices fans had heard blaring through the speakers, acknowledging, "I need to figure out when to drop that."

After the show, he shared two videos on social media, spotlighting each of the new verses on the song.

When Did Morgan Wallen Release the Original Version of "Miami"?

"Miami" first showed up as an album track on Wallen's latest project, I'm the Problem, which came out in May.

The song lifts inspiration from Keith Whitley's "Miami, My Amy," and when fans first heard it, they had some mixed thoughts. The song's hip-hop-leaning treatment of a beloved classic country hit raised some eyebrows.

But the new version of the song will double down on that genre-bending, enlisting two out-of-genre mega-stars to push the envelope on "Miami" even further.

What's Next For Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour?

Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour spent two nights in Glendale, Ariz. this weekend.

After this week, the show will pick back up again in Seattle, Wash. with opening acts Anne Wilson, Miranda Lambert and Brooks & Dunn.

The tour is scheduled to continue into September.