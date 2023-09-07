Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will each be headlining one night of the 2024 Stagecoach Festival. The California-based country festival dropped its full lineup of Thursday (Sept. 7).

"There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert," Lambert says in a statement. "The fans, the setup, the location — there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can't wait to be back in 2024!"

"Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night," Wallen adds. "I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be monumental weekend for all of us. Can't wait to see everybody there."

A stout lineup of country and Americana performers will take the stage underneath the three headliners. Church leads the bill on Friday night (April 26), joined by Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Hailey Whitters, Josh Abbott Band, Paul Cauthen and more.

Next up, on Saturday (April 27), Lambert will take the stage to cap off a bill that includes Willie Nelson & Family, Ernest, Charley Crockett, Maddie & Tae, Tenille Townes and many other acts. That night, country-curious rapper Post Malone will take the stage to perform a set full of country covers.

Finally, on Sunday (April 28), Wallen will close down the show. That bill also includes his frequent tourmates Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman, plus Megan Moroney, Clint Black, the War and Treaty, Nate Smith, Pam Tillis, Katie Pruitt and more.

The Beach Boys will also take the stage for Stagecoach's final night.

Stagecoach 2024 will also feature a late night stage with performances from Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa. Aside from the music selections on offer, fans can enjoy a performance from California-based horseback riding troupe the Compton Cowboys, as well as world-class barbecue from Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse.

The festival is set for Friday, April 26-28, 2024, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Passes go on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 15 at 11AM PT. For full lineup details and ticketing information, visit Stagecoach's website.