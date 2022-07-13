Morgan Wallen’s Son, Indie, Turns 2 — See Pictures From His ‘Wild’ Party

Morgan Wallen's son, Indie Wilder, is officially a 2-year-old, he had a jungle-themed party to celebrate. Wallen and Indie's mom, Katie Smith, both shared fun photos from the party on social media.

Wallen took to Instagram to share a few moments from the happy day: One photo captures Indie laughing while Wallen carries him, and in another snap, Indie gives a close look into the camera.

Indie's outfit clearly followed the theme of the party — he sported a two-piece white ensemble with cheetahs on it.

"2 years in this world. I can’t wait to see who you become," Wallen writes alongside a series of images.

Smith's photos from the party showcase more of the animal-themed decorations, including a giraffe-patterned wall and a backdrop reading, "Born Two Be Wilder." She also shared sweet photos of herself and her son, as well as photos with family, including Wallen's mother.

In the caption, Smith says Indie is her "greatest accomplishment" and gushes about the joy of motherhood.

"My life, my soul, my best friend, my other half, my angel pie hunny butt," she writes of her son. "When the Lord blessed me with you, my entire life changed. there’s nothing on earth that trumps the love and joy you bring me. i’ll never stop praying for you. your safety, your happiness, and your health-constantly every single day. these past two years have been a godsend, i love you more than life itself- my birthday boy."

Social media photos also reveal that fellow singer Ernest was in attendance with his 1-year-old son, Ryman. Ernest shared a photo of himself with Ryman, Wallen and Indie, writing, "Party Animals."

Wallen and Smith welcomed Indie, whose full name is Indigo, on July 10, 2020. The country star often shares moments with his son with fans on social media, and he has been open about his co-parenting relationship with Smith. Earlier this summer, Wallen shared a sweet Father's Day post containing photos of his boy.

"And to my son, I thank God everyday he granted me with the blessing of being your daddy!!!" he noted.