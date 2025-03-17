As a Tennessee native, Morgan Wallen bleeds orange and white.

The country singer was spotted sitting courtside cheering on the Volunteers at the Men's SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday (March 16) as they took on the Florida Gators.

The SEC Network shared a video of Wallen sitting next to the scorers table wearing boots, jeans, a Tennessee hoodie and a Field & Stream ball cap.

"It's always #Tennessee orange for him," the network writes in the caption.

It was a rare public appearance for the "I'm the Problem" singer, but not his first Tennessee sporting event: He was spotted at the Men's College World Series in 2024 supporting the Volunteers baseball team as they went on to win their first title. It was a big moment for Wallen, who had dreams of playing professional baseball as a kid.

Unfortunately, the Volunteers basketball team was less successful this weekend, as they fell to the Gators 86-77.

Who Was Sitting Next to Morgan Wallen at the SEC Tournament?

Wallen wasn't alone at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during the game. Seated next to him — also wearing a Field & Stream hat — was Austin Neal of the Neal Agency.

The group represents talent across country music with names like Riley Green, Hardy, Chase Rice and more on the roster. Neal launched the agency in 2022.

Is Morgan Wallen Releasing a New Album in 2025?

Short answer ... probably. Currently, Wallen is enjoying a break from the road after wrapping up a multi-year run of his One Night at a Time Tour. The "Smile" hitmaker will kick off his next trek, the I'm the Problem Tour, in June.

The tour will be in support of his new album of the same name. I'm the Problem does not have a release date yet, but Wallen recently shared with his fans that the collection is officially finished.

He is also launching his own music festival in 2025: The Sand in My Boots Festival is scheduled for May 16018 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

