Nate Smith has exhausted all of his heartbreak remedies to no avail in "Bulletproof."

The country singer has tried every kind of alcoholic shot, but none of them have been able to erase the memory of his ex.

Ultimately, he comes to the conclusion that she must be bulletproof.

"I've tried Jack / I've tried Jim / I've tried every last one of them / Old heartbreak bottles up on that shelf / But the burn don't work and the buzz don't help / Been takin' these shots, shots, shots / 80, 90, everything they've got / But the whiskey don't kill like it's 'sposed to do / Baby, your memory must be bulletproof," he sings in the chorus.

Nate Smith's "Bulletproof" Shows He's Found His Groove

"Bulletproof" is familiar territory for Smith, as it follows his winning formula of heartbreak mixed with a little bit of rock 'n' roll. He has become known for his honest lyrics as well as his boot-stomping melodies led by guitars and drums — and it works. Smith's previous tracks "Whiskey on You" and "World on Fire" both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

It's all validation for the artist who nearly gave up on music after 15 years in Nashville.

The breakup rally cry is the first track on his upcoming Through the Smoke EP. Because the track sits in the leadoff position, it likely sets the tone for the rest of the project. Subsequent titles like "Wish I Never" and "Rather Be Lonely" lend themselves to breakup themes, as well.

Here Are Nate Smith's "Bulletproof" Lyrics

Usually these old neon lights / Are pretty good for bad goodbyes / I got some girls off of my mind / But baby not tonight / 'Cause I've been puttin' in overtime / Trying to get over your leaving / You're still right here on my mind You sure did a number on me

Chorus:

I've tried Jack / I've tried Jim / I've tried every last one of them / Old heartbreak bottles up on that shelf / But the burn don't work and the buzz don't help / Been takin' these shots, shots, shots / 80, 90, everything they've got / But the whiskey don't kill like it's 'sposed to do / Baby, your memory must be bulletproof

There ain't no way I'm driving home / I'm three sheets, don't tie one on / But this liquor ain't as strong as your sweet lovin'

Chorus

All my favorite country songs / Guess they must've got it wrong / 'Cause I'm still here and you ain't gone / You ain't gone, baby

Chorus

All my favorite country songs / Guess they must've got it wrong / 'Cause I'm still here and you ain't gone / You ain't gone, baby / Oh-oh, you ain't gone, baby / Baby your memory must be bulletproof