Most of the country artists that I get a chance to interview all say the same thing: Nashville is a 10-year town. That means, when you get here, it is going to take 10 years just to be a rookie at a record label, if you even get signed to a deal.

For our latest interviewee on the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast, Nate Smith, that rings true, plus five more years. I'll explain.

About 15 years ago, Nate packed up everything he had and made the move to Nashville. He was telling me how he had gone on Broadway and played all the bars and did everything you need to do to make it, it just wasn't working out for him for whatever reason. After he realized his dream was shattered, he packed his things and moved back home. But he didn't give up — he tells me how he kept playing shows in his hometown and kept hustling trying to keep his dream alive.

One day, he put one of his songs on TikTok and next thing he knew, his page had blown up. He got so much attention from everyone, including record companies back here in Nashville. After about a 15-year hiatus, Nate was headed back to try it again. I would say it's working out just fine for him this time around — he has a hit record all over country radio called "Whiskey on You" and he was just added to Thomas Rhett's huge Home Team 23 Tour.

We talked about his whole journey, and much much more in this latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, Ep. 61 with Nate Smith. I had a really good time sitting down and chatting with him, and I hope you get a chance to listen in as well.