The pandemic is still raging here in America, but country artists are finding new ways to record, promote and deliver new country albums in 2021. January brought us that new double album from Morgan Wallen, along with a few others that help keep the country movement going.

February 2021 is bringing us some key album releases, as well.

On Feb. 12 we get a new Florida Georgia Line album, Life Rolls On. I'm a huge FGL fan and I cant wait to see what Tyler and BK have in store for us on this one. They already have given us "Long Live," which we play loud and proud on Taste of Country Nights.

Also coming out on Feb. 12th is Kip Moore's Wild World deluxe album. This will include 13 previously released tracks plus four new ones. All the Kip Moore fans that I have heard from can't wait to hear the new four songs, and I can't either.

Here's the full list of new country albums slated for February 2021:

Feb. 12: Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Feb. 12: Kip Moore, Wild World Deluxe Album

Feb. 19: Lainey Wilson, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'

Feb. 26: Hailey Whitters, Living the Dream

Feb. 26: Willie Nelson, That's Life

With February shaping up to be a month of great new country releases, which one are you most excited for?