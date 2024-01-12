This week, Aaron Lewis released a new fishin' song that's not really about fishing, and Hardy released a quittin' song that's not really about quitting. If you're looking for some angry country music, these men have got you covered in January.

Our weekly list of new country music releases also features Chris Young, Catie Offerman, Conner Smith and Sheryl Crow, who asks a bit more from the country fan than they may be used to. Let's just say that "Evolution" is no "Red Solo Cup."

We'll update this list as more songs Taste of Country readers care about are released. The Jan. 6-12 version of this list signals what's to come from new albums by Lewis, Scotty McCreery, Crow and more. All album releases and announcements are also featured below, with appropriate links.

At the end of this list you'll find the one song we've identified as a "need to hear" song. It's a staff pick, chosen for song quality, commercial relevance and what it means for that artist and their fans.

New Songs Released This Week (Jan. 6-12):

Aaron Lewis, "Let's Go Fishing"

Brian Kelley, "Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer"

Catie Offerman, "Sound of Missing You"

Conner Smith, "Meanwhile in Carolina"

Dylan Schneider, "Bad Decisions"

Georgia Webster, "Attention"

Hannah Ellis, That Girl Album

Peytan Porter, "Lemondade"

Shane Profitt, "I Am Who I Am"

Sheryl Crow, "Evolution"

Troy Cartwright, "Over You by Now"

