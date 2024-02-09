If you only listen to three new country songs this week, make it these three. More than a dozen artists dropped new country music worth considering, but a trio of songs rose to the top.

Below, find the Taste of Country picks for Feb. 3-9, followed by everything else that dropped. There are a pair of EP releases scattered among the singles, but for the most part, this was a very single-focused week, and there's more on the way.

Next week, you'll find Lainey Wilson's new single in this space. YouTube video embeds are included on this new country music playlist, and we've arranged it alphabetically after the Top 3 songs.

Hardy, Blake Shelton and Nate Smith are among the artists you'll find here. A few more like Dan + Shay ("Bigger Houses") shipped a new song to country radio, but those were previously available on digital streaming platforms.

3 New Country Songs You Need to Hear This Week:

Dalton Dover (Feat. Vince Gill), "Go Rest High on That Mountain" (From the New Take Me Home Covers EP)

Kacey Musgraves, "Deeper Well"

Leah Turner, "T-Shirt"

More New Country Music Worth Listening To:

The Castellows, A Little Goes a Long Way EP

Darci Lynne, "Push Our Luck"

Hardy, "Rockstar"

Nate Smith, "Bulletproof"

Ryan Montgomery, "Whiskey and Smoke"

Sam Barber, "S.O.B."

Scotty McCreery, "Love Like This"

Shane Smith & the Saints, "It's Been Awhile"