Top 40 Country Songs for February 2024 [Power Rankings]

Country music's hottest songs make up the Taste of Country Top 40, and this month there is nobody hotter than the genre's only Grammy performer.

Luke Combs is No. 1 in February 2024, and that's surprising, because his latest single is such a deviation from the love and heartbreak songs fans know him for. You have to stop and listen to "Where the Wild Things Are" to appreciate his storytelling, but if you get to the end, it's so worth it.

His ascension to No. 1 on the February 2024 Top 40 Country Songs list is largely a result of the fan poll. That's a new but vital element added to the list within the last few months. Make sure your voice is heard if you're not happy with the results.

Related: See the Top 40 Country Songs of 2023

Scroll down to see the full list, click to listen to any of the 40 songs from February 2024 and then take the fan poll.

As always, the February 2024 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for February 2024:

Jelly Roll, "Halfway to Heaven" (24)

Ashley Cooke, “Your Place” (25)

Bryan Martin, “We Ride” (29)

Bubbling Under:

Joe Diffie (Feat. Post Malone), "Pickup Man"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Parmalee, "Gonna Love You"

TasteofCountry TasteofCountry loading...

Top 5 Country Songs of February 2024:

1. Luke Combs, “Where the Wild Things Are” (+1)— Is this the dark horse hit of Luke Combs' career? "Where the Wild Things Are" is the overwhelming favorite of fans. — NO. 1 FAN POLL!

2. Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” (-1) — Chris Stapleton's "White Horse" is very close to becoming his third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

3. Hardy, "Truck Bed" (+3)— Hardy's "Truck Bed" is a Top 10 radio single, but it's been among the best-selling country songs for months.

4. Cody Johnson, "The Painter" (+3) — Cody Johnson's love ballad is already a fan favorite, which tends to bode well for a song looking to hit No. 1.

5. Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), “I Remember Everything” (-) — It's the same story for Zach Bryan — everyone but radio loves his music. — TOP SALES AND TOP STREAMER!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Nate Smith, “World on Fire” (+5)

7. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” (+12)

8. Jessie Murph & Jell Roll, “Wild Ones” (+2)

9. Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church), “Man Made a Bar” (+6)

10. Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, “Save Me” (-7)

11. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “Mamaw’s House” (+5)

12. Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), “Different ‘Round Here” (+1)

13. Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” (+9)

14. Kenny Chesney, “Take Her Home” (+6)

15. Jordan Davis, “Tucson Too Late” (-7)

16. Scotty McCreery, “Cab in a Solo” (+15)

17. Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (-3)

18. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You” (-1)

19. Kane Brown, “I Can Feel It” (+2)

20. Parker McCollum, “Burn It Down” (+7)

21. Chance Beckham, “23” (-3)

22. Tyler Hubbard, “Back Then Right Now” (+2)

23. Chris Young, “Young Love & Saturday Nights” (+2)

24. Jelly Roll, “Halfway to Hell”

25. Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”

26. Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty” (-)

27. Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days” (+3) — NEW CHAPTER & VERSE ALBUM FEB. 2!

28. Jackson Dean, “Fearless (The Echo)” (+6)

29. Bryan Martin, “We Ride”

30. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise” (-7)

31. Bailey Zimmerman, “Where It Ends”

32. Jason Aldean, “Let Your Boys Be Country” (-4)

33. Carrie Underwood, “Out of That Truck” (+4)

34. Dustin Lynch (Feat. Jelly Roll), “Chevrolet”

35. Garth Brooks & Ronnie Dunn, “Rodeo Man”

36. Old Dominion & Megan Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now” (-3)

37. Michael Ray (Feat. Meghan Patrick), “Spirits and Demons” (+1)

38. Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan, “Cowboys and Plowboys”

39. Sam Hunt, “Outskirts” (-4)

40. Zach Top, “Sounds Like the Radio”