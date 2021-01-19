Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio for January 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

We're kicking off the new year with some brand new country songs on the radio. I feel like in 2021, we will see the most new country ever, because during 2020's pandemic and lockdown, artists were not touring and they were writing nonstop, so the fruits of their labor will shine this year.

In January 2021, some new songs on the radio include:

Blake Shelton's "Minimum Wage," which is already garnering some attention from some haters because he is obviously very wealthy and some people feel he has too far gone from his days of making a minimum wage, to be able to sing about it.

Chris Young and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends" which is an ode to the two's friends in their hometown, who are famous to them, but not to everyone else.

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard's "Undivided" which was written by Tyler while he had COVID-19 and was quarantined on his tour bus in his driveway. It's an amazing song.

Blake Shelton, "Minimum Wage"

Chase Rice, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

Chris Bandi, “Would Have Loved Her”

Chris Young + Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Hunter Hayes, “The One That Got Away”

Lainey Wilson "Things a Man Ought to Know"

Robyn Ottolini, “F-150”

Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

Shy Carter, “Good Love”

Taylor Swift, “No Body, No Crime”

Tim McGraw + Tyler Hubbard, "Undivided"

Walker Montgomery, “Bad Day To Be a Beer”

What is your favorite new song on the radio for January 2021?