Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio in June 2021?

The warm weather has arrived, and I couldn't be happier for summer to creep in. Country radio sounds best in the summertime when you're in the car with the windows down and volume cranked to the max!

Some of my favorite songs on country radio in July 2021 are:

Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line, "Drinking Beer. Talking God. Amen." This is a bonfire jam, no doubt. This isn't the first time Chase Rice has teamed up with Florida Georgia Line, though — he co-wrote "Cruise" with the boys back in 2012. You can expect this song to jump up the charts quickly in the coming months.

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" is going to be the song of the summer this year. Mark my words. It sounds so fun and it has twice the star power with Elle and Miranda both on it.

Zac Brown Band, "Same Boat" has the same vibe as their songs "Chicken Fried" and "Toes," but the lyrics are more about how we all need to get along as a whole and make the world a better place. I like the sound of this song and I do believe it will be here for a long time.

There are more songs that have been released to country radio in June 2021, and they include:

Brad Paisley, “City of Music”

Drew Parker, “While You’re Gone”

Gabby Barrett, “Footprints on the Moon”

Ingrid Andress, “Lady Like”

Niko Moon, “No Sad Songs”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”