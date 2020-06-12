Gabby Barrett inspires fans to never give up in her new song "Footprints on the Moon."

The American Idol Season 16 finalist has offered another taste of her debut album, Goldmine, with the anthemic number that delivers an encouraging message to practice perseverance when chasing one's dreams, using the fact that man has walked on the moon as a prime example of seemingly out-of-reach dreams that are achievable.

Co-written by Barrett with Jon Nite and Zach Kale — the same trio behind Barrett's chart-topping debut single "I Hope" — the "Footprints on the Moon" lyrics are wise words of resilience, acknowledging the twists and turns on a path of destiny that's filled with naysayers and self-doubt.

"Everybody says that you can't till you do / The voices in the night, in your head, yeah / They'll beg you to quit / And they'll tell you that it's hard 'cause it is / But you can do anything, anything you want to / There's footprints on the moon," Barrett chants over a steady, yet soaring melody of electric guitar.

"Footprints on the Moon" follows the release of Barrett's current single "The Good Ones" and "I Hope," the latter of which made her the first solo female country artist to score a No. 1 hit with her debut single since Carly Pearce's "Every Little Thing" in 2017. All three tracks are featured on her upcoming debut album, Goldmine.

“I am so excited that my first album is finally complete. I’ve been writing for this project for almost two years, pulling together who I am as an artist and working hard with my team to make this album an expression of that,” Barrett shares in a press release. “To see it come together like this feels amazing and is such a huge blessing."

Goldmine drops on June 19.