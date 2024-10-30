Nostalgia! A Fully-Stocked Toys’R’Us Just Popped Up — Here’s Why

There are zero brick and mortar Toys"R"Us locations left in the United States — those bright and fun toy stores are a thing of the past, and the buildings are just shells.

That's what makes this story so weird — and delightful! A fully-stocked Toys"R"Us with brand new signage just popped up randomly in North Carolina, and it feels just like you remember it.

It's actually the set of a new Channing Tatum movie called Roofman.

"The old Toys'R'Us in Pineville closed in 2018 when the company went bankrupt, but it has come back to life temporarily as a movie set, with bright new letters," the Charlotte Ledger writes in a post to Instagram that includes photos of the store.

Roofman is shooting at various locations around Charlotte.

Toys 'R' Us @TheCharlotteLedger, Instagram, @Biscuitbebby, Instagram loading...

It was a sad day for '80s and '90s kids when Toys"R"Us shuttered, but this little shred of nostalgia brings joy, enough to make you feel like a kid again.

Even it's temporary and for a movie set, it still brings back memories of wandering the aisles looking for a certain action figure or bubble wand — even a new container of Gak.

It has also been reported that in filming this movie, they use an old Circuit City location, as well. It's not clear when Roofman will be in theaters, but be sure to check it out if you love throwbacks — it's set in the 1990s.

