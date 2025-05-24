NFL Gives Green Light for Olympic ‘Dream Team’

Team USA is about to assemble another "Dream Team," but this time it isn't basketball — it's football.

Most people remember the 1992 United States basketball team, known as the Dream Team, for being the first American basketball team made up of professional athletes.

Of course, the team — led by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird among others — destroyed the competition on their way to an Olympic Gold Medal.

Ever since, it has been the norm for Team USA to send rosters of stacked teams into international competition.

Now it is the NFL’s turn. Of course, we are not talking about tackle football, but instead flag football.

As USA Today reports, for the first time ever, flag football will be a competitive sport in the 2028 Olympics. Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, especially among women, with more than 2.4 million kids playing flag football this year.

The NFL owners approved the plan, allowing players to participate in the Olympics in a 32-0 vote. The measure will go to a players vote soon. If Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is any indicator, he won’t be a tough sell to the players, as he is already dreaming of winning a gold medal.

Imagine a flag football team made up of Lamar Jackson, Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and Jamar Gibbs. Good luck stopping that offense, Luxembourg.

A defense could be filled with NFL stars including Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Patrick Surtain II, Derwin James and Sauce Gardner. No matter how you slice it, I don’t like the chances of Switzerland pulling off the upset there.

Sadly, we won’t see an American football team take the field at the Olympics until 2028, but at least the NFL has given us a few glimpses of what the team could look like. They switched the season-ending Pro Bowl game to a flag football contest back in 2023.

