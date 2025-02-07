Yep, There Are Taylor Swift Bets for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 59 — or as the NFL calls it, Super Bowl LIX — is set for Sunday (Feb. 9) between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Between crowning a champion of the NFL, the snacks, the commercials and the celebrities, there is also the gambling.

According to the American Gaming Association, Super Bowl 2025 is expected to see nearly $1.4 billion legally wagered on the game. From the game winner to the coin toss, there isn’t much you can’t bet on.

Leading up to the game, the Chiefs, who are looking for a NFL record third straight championship, sit as a 1.5 point favorite in most books, with an over/under set at 48.5 points.

But what about the weird bets? Some of the funky things you can wager on come Sunday is not a short list, but we picked some of the best.

Any offensive lineman to score a TD: +1800

Talk about a big man’s dream! A "fat guy special" is one of the rarest plays in all of football. A 10 dollar bet here would return winnings of $180, but there is a reason for the long odds — an offensive lineman has never scored a TD in any of the previous 57 Super Bowls.

Any kick attempt hitting the uprights or cross bar: +550

A "doink" bet! Doesn’t matter if it goes through or not, it just needs to hit the post and you are a winner.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has not been his normal fantastic self, as his 84 percent of FG’s this season is the second-lowest mark of his career. On the Eagles' side, Jake Elliott has struggled as well, making 77.8 percent of his kicks, so maybe there is something here?

If you think the kickers will be fine and avoid any doinks, you can bet that too at -800.

Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift on the field after the game: +750

You knew we were going to get a Taylor Swift bet in here. Now, there are some stipulations here: The proposal must be on the field after the game, so no privacy for the couple on this bet.

Also, this bet is only offered in books outside of the United States. But if you are a Swiftie who believes in love, this could be the bet for you.

No matter who you are betting on or rooting for, be smart about it, and good luck!

