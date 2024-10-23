Say Goodbye to This Popular Automobile

A popular family car is being discontinued in 2025. It's a decision that will affect thousands of American workers.

Nissan plans to stop making the Leaf, but there is some good news for fans of the EV vehicle.

Nissan introduced the Leaf in 2011 and upgraded the battery in 2016.

Car and Driver shares that it eventually became the best-selling full-use electric vehicle in history.

The rollout included a celebrity drive in Nashville in June 2011 that featured up-and-comers like the Lunabelles, Katie Armiger and Sarah Darling.

The Nissan Leaf is being replaced by a different model next year. The Nashville Business Journal got the scoop on the swap, revealing that the next generation EV vehicle will be made in Canton, Ohio, instead of Smyrna, Tenn., home of the Leaf.

No one is going to lose their jobs, however: A rep for Nissan tells the NBJ that another model will move production or begin production in Smyrna soon. That plant has been cranking on Nissans for 40 years and is a vital part of the local economy.

Expect the new Nissan electric vehicle to be available in 2026 or 2027. It enters a market dominated by Tesla, who — according to Edmunds — has three of the Top 10 best-selling EVs being made.

The Model Y and Model 3 are No. 1 and No. 2, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford F-150 Lightning.

Pricepoint has long been an advantage for Nissan's Leaf, although the gap is closing. In 2024, the Leaf retails at a bit over $28K, while the Model Y sits at just over $44K. Overall, Edmunds reports that about 6.8 percent of new cars sold are electric.

