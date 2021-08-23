Old Dominion Announce New ‘Time, Tequila & Therapy’ Album

Old Dominion just revealed that their new album will drop this fall. The country group's fourth studio album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, will feature their current single "I Was on a Boat That Day," plus a surprise collaboration with Gladys Knight.

Fans can look for the album in stores and digital streaming providers on Oct. 8. A press release notes that every member of the five-piece band had a hand in writing songs from the 13-track project. Knight appears on “Lonely Side of Town,” described as a "Motown by way of Music Row soul stunner." This is the band's second collaboration on an album, following "Stars in the City" with Little Big Town from Happy Endings (2017).

In announcing their new project, Old Dominion also released a new song called "All I Know About Girls." The beachy, acoustic song finds Matt Ramsey opining about women, eventually conceding that "All I know about girls is / I don't know nothing at all."

Since debuting with "Break Up With Him" in 2015, Old Dominion have notched seven Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles and won six total Vocal Group of the Year Awards.

Old Dominion's Time, Tequila & Therapy Tracklist:

1. "Why Are You Still Here"

2. "Hawaii"

3. "Walk on Whiskey"

4. "All I Know About Girls"

5. "Blue Jeans"

6. "No Hard Feelings"

7. "Lonely Side of Town" (Feat. Gladys Knight)

8. "I Was on a Boat That Day"

9. "Drinking My Feelings"

10. "Somethings the Same About You"

11. "I Want to Live in a House With You"

12. "Don’t Forget Me"

13. "Ain’t Nothing Wrong With Love"

Sony Music Nashville