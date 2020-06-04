Parker McCollum is stepping up to help find the killer of a retired police officer who was shot and killed during looting in St. Louis on Tuesday (June 2).

Retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was shot and killed early Tuesday after he responded to an alarm during looting that was taking place, and McCollum is offering a financial reward to anyone who assists in bringing his killer to justice.

“I will match that $10,000,” the “Pretty Heart” singer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (June 2) in response to a tweet about a $10,000 reward CrimeStoppers is offering to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

It’s quite a turbulent time in our country, and everyone seems to be feeling the stress that comes with both a pandemic and racial tensions following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. But for McCollum, he also sees it as a time to make a change.

“The goal is to be an old man one day and be able to look back and say ‘I was apart of the greatest change this country has ever seen,’” the budding country star writes. “The black community is not asking for special treatment, just the same treatment. I will do my part to ensure they receive it.”

“People think you can’t support the black community and support good honest police officers,” he adds a couple of hours later. “I’m here to tell you that you can.”

George Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 after a white police officer named Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. His death has sparked protests in cities all over the country, some of which have been punctuated by violence, rioting and looting. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death, and three other officers who were on the scene have been arrested and charged as accessories.

CNN reports that Dorn was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after responding to an alarm at a pawn shop during looting that was going on in St. Louis overnight Monday. St. Louis police have not yet identified a suspect in his death.