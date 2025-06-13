Parker McCollum is a gushing new dad and as proud as any first-time father would be, but don't expect the singer-songwriter to write a song about his son, Major.

McCollum was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked if there will be any dad songs on his upcoming self-titled album, Parker McCollum, which drops June 27.

"No. No dad songs," the "What Kinda Man" singer says.

Pressed further, McCollum explains: "I would never sit down and try to write a dad song. It's hard to do it without being cheesy, and if I were to write a song about my son, I'd want it to be really special."

Country music has its fair share of songs about being a daddy, and it's not a high priority for McCollum to add to the list.

The singer's son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, will turn a year old on Aug. 8. The star and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, got married in March of 2022 and welcomed their first child just a little over two years later.

As far as what we know about McCollum's new album, Parker McCollum has 14 songs on it, all recorded over just a fourteen-day period in New York City. The highly-anticipated record is McCollum's fifth studio album.

The "Pretty Heart" singer has gone from a small Texas star to a mainstream country star, with fans spanning from Texas to Toronto and everywhere in between. Find him playing live concerts all over the United States this summer.

