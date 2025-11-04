According to several federal health agencies, there is an ongoing prepared pasta recall which has now caused six deaths and more than 25 hospitalizations, with seemingly no end in sight.

Fox Business reports that this particular listeria outbreak stems back to March of 2025, when the USDA found the bacteria in a random sample of FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo.

FreshRealm then discovered the same strain of bacteria in some of their dishes that used their linguini.

Here's the major issue, though: FreshRealm doesn't supply their dishes to the public.

instead, they supply their dishes and their ingredients to grocery stores and other food outlets, including Nate's Fine Foods Inc., which then repackage them into new prepared dishes.

There are several major grocery outlets where these dishes are sold as well: Kroger, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Albertsons and Giant Eagle.

To simplify everything, here is the full and updated list of the exact food items recalled that could be deadly, if consumed.

Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad

Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad

Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads

Demers Food Group's Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls 9.6-oz

Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettucine Alfredo 16-oz

plastic tray packages

Albertsons stores recalled store-made deli pasta salads

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-ounce

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-ounce

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-ounce

Here's how serious this recall is:

If it has yet to grab your attention — there are three different federal agencies working on this one listeria outbreak: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

As of Oct. 30, 27 people across 18 states have been infected with listeriosis, with 25 going to the hospital and six dying

In addition, one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

Which States Have People Died From in the Recent Listeria Outbreak?

The reported deaths occurred in Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

What Do I Do if I Have a Recalled Food Item?

In this case, and most, you are instructed to bring the item back to the store you bought it from for a full refund, or simply discard the product.

