1 in 5 People Believe That Kids Should be Allowed to Vote

With the 2024 presidential election entering its the final days, candidates are out doing their best to sway any last-minute voters to their side.

We have already seen Jason Aldean and other country stars flaunting their "I Voted" stickers, but some folks are still waiting to cast their ballots until Election Day, leading to some frantic last-minute campaigning from the candidates.

You must be a legal adult to cast your ballot, but what if everyone in America had a vote?

The question asked in a YouGov poll was whether those polled are in favor of "allowing people of all ages to vote in national elections."

A surprising 20 percent of respondents either "strongly support" (7 percent) or "somewhat support" (13 percent) the idea of children voting.

Now, to be fair, 50 percent of those asked the question responded with "strongly oppose," to go along with 19 percent who "somewhat oppose" the notion.

Surprisingly, the idea of letting kids of all ages vote is more popular than the somewhat similar notion of giving parents an extra vote for every child they have, which received positive feedback from only 13 percent of those who answered.

Roughly 66 percent of voting-age Americans voted in the 2020 election, for a final tally of over 158 million. If you applied the same percentage to the more than 73 million children in the United States, you could add in an extra 48 million votes if this radical idea were made official.

I don't know about you, but I don't think I am ready for the Wiggles or Peppa Pig to start any political ads anytime soon.

