Robertson Family Feeling Love From Fans After Phil Robertson’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

The news of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis rocked the Duck Dynasty fanbase hard.

On Friday (Dec. 6), Robertson's son, Jase, revealed the heart-sinking news during an episode of the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast.

Since then, many of the family members have taken to social media to express their grief. In turn, fans have flooded their comment sections.

“Phil is and continues to be an inspiration,” one fan writes. “Your family is a huge blessing on the world.”

“What a huge influence for Christ your family has been,” another comments.

On Sunday (Dec. 8), Kori Robertson, Phil’s daughter-in-law, took to Instagram to share the overwhelming emotions she has felt since the news broke.

"We've been overwhelmed with your beautiful messages of love and prayers for Phil, Miss Kay and our whole family after the news of Phil’s medical diagnosis," she begins. "It’s been incredible to hear from the thousands, likely millions he has touched through living a life so passionately pursuing Jesus and loving others enough to tell them about him."

Alongside her words, Korie shared snapshots of Phil from years past.

“I’m so thankful for the many meals around the dinner table and the way Phil has lead our family in prayer to be grateful to God for all things, grateful for this time on planet earth,” she continues.

At the end of her post, she encourages fans to have the hope and courage that Phil is so bravely displaying.

“He would definitely want me to remind you that hope is for you too,” she writes. "Jesus is where it is found."

Korie’s oldest daughter. Sadie, also posted a heartfelt message to social media.

"Seeing all of the articles go out yesterday about my grandpa’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis has kept my tears flowing … something about it being public makes it even more real,” she writes.

"I’ve been thinking today about our life being so public …. in moments like this, it can feel overwhelming for such bad news to be such public news," she states. "But you know what? I’m genuinely so thankful my family chose to make our life public because of how incredible it is that so many people know my grandpa!"

Seventy-eight-year-old Phil Robertson shot to fame as one of the main characters on Duck Dynasty, a reality show which followed the adventures of the colorful Robertson family.