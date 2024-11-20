Post Malone’s CMAs Performance for His Daughter Was a Certified Weeper

Post Malone has become a staple in the world of country music, and for the second straight year he took the stage at the 2024 CMA Awards, but this time he pulled double duty.

The country newcomer opened the show with one of his star-studded collaborations with Chris Stapleton. The two sang "California Sober" to get the award party started.

Later in the show, the singer delivered a powerful rendition of his song "Yours" at the awards show, and by the time he was done, many were seen wiping tears from their eyes.

"Yours" is a stand-out track on F-1 Trillion, Posty's first-ever full country project. Back when he introduced the track, he explained that it was inspired by his toddler daughter, and that he wrote it while imagining what it might be like to be at her wedding someday.

Malone has kept his family life extremely private. He has never publicly identified her name or birth date, though it is known that she was born in the spring of 2022, and that he has her initials — DDP — tattooed on the side of his face.

He has also shared that the birth of his daughter was a much-needed turning point his life. During that time in his life, he was on what he calls a "rough path" and spent most days "getting up, having a good cry, drinking and then going and living your life."

Post has also never publicly identified his daughter's mother, who is his fiancée.

F-1 Trillion arrived back in August. The full project didn't fall within the eligibility period for CMA consideration for this year, but Post did score some nominations for his Morgan Wallen duet "I Had Some Help," which was its lead single.

Post Malone co-wrote "Yours" with Ashley Gorley, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak and Taylor Philips.

