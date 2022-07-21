Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

We know and love Randy Houser and the country music that he puts out, but did you know that Randy is kind of low-key sliding into an acting career? I got to sit down for a long in-depth interview with Randy, and we covered a lot of fun and interesting topics.

He has been in a few movies, and just finished shooting one recently that was written by the guy that wrote the movie Rudy. I started asking Randy — whose new song "Note to Self" is sounding great on ToC Nights — about an acting role that he had last summer, where he had to shave off all of his facial hair. I wanted to know if he would ever go back to that look. He cut me off rather quickly, with a firm no. He said it was starting to cost him at home, his wife wasn't feeling it.

I started telling Randy about Lainey Wilson and her acting role coming up on Yellowstone, and asked how we can get Randy on the show. He was really interested, saying he can ride and rope and would be ready to join the cast if they asked. That led me to asking Randy if acting was going to become more prevalent in his career, and maybe be as important to him as music. You can hear his reply in Episode 44 of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

As for my idea that he and his wife do a reality show? That was shot down real quick with a firm NOPE. I had the name ready to go, Houser's House, but he wouldn't bite.

Finally, you have to hear what he had to say about TikTok and a whole lot of other things when we had a long sit-down with the one and only Randy Houser in Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Ep. 44 with Randy Houser.