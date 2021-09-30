Randy Travis Named 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime

Randy Travis is set to become the sixth Artist of a Lifetime during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in October. The Hall of Famer was named as this year's honoree on Thursday (Sept. 30).

Previous CMT Artist of a Lifetime recipients are Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn and Reba McEntire, in 2014-2019, respectively. There was no recipient in 2020, as the show changed format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This honor comes at a pivotal time for Travis: He recently re-released his 1986 debut album, Storms of Life, with three new songs. Talking to Taste of Country, he and wife Mary admitted there are seven more songs from that recording session out there, somewhere.

"If you find them, let us know," Mary jokes. "I assume [Travis' record label, Warner Bros.] has them because they were all laid down. They all went to studio ... I'd love to know what they are."

Travis doesn't recall or can't communicate what the songs were due to memory loss and aphasia that came after his 2013 stroke. He does enjoy listening to his old songs, however, including hits including "Forever and Ever, Amen," "I Told You So," "Better Class of Losers" and "On the Other Hand."

The five 2021 CMT Artist of the Year honorees are Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs. Mickey Guyton is also being honored, with the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award.

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will air live on the network on Oct. 13 at 9PM CT. Many performances and never-before-seen collaborations are promised for the show, which will take place in Nashville.

